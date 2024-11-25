India Begins Export Of Pinaka Weapons System To Armenia

India has commenced the supply of its indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers (MBRL) to Armenia, marking a significant milestone in defence exports. The first batch of these advanced rocket systems, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has been delivered as part of broader defence cooperation between India and Armenia. This development coincides with India’s delivery of the Akash air defence missile system to Armenia, signalling strengthened defence ties between the two nations.

The Pinaka rocket launchers, capable of striking targets over 80 kilometres, are a key component of India's defence export strategy. The contract for these weapons signed two years ago after extensive negotiations, underscores Armenia’s role as one of the top three buyers of Indian defence equipment, alongside the US and France.

In recent years, interest in the Pinaka system has surged globally, with countries from Southeast Asia and Europe expressing keen interest. The Indian Army, for its part, is set to significantly expand its induction of these systems. Notably, the DRDO has successfully tested guided Pinaka rockets, produced by Nagpur-based Solar Industry's Economic Explosives Limited and government-owned Munitions India Limited. France has also shown interest in acquiring these systems, with the French government expressing its intent during a visit by India’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, earlier this year.

India has made notable strides in promoting its indigenous defence systems in international markets. Since 2014, the country has successfully expanded its defence exports, with France being the second-largest importer of Indian defence equipment after the US.

