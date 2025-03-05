India Can Emerge as a Global AI Hub, Says Godrej MD

India has the potential to become a key global hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, leveraging its strengths in technology and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), said Nadir Godrej, Managing Director of Godrej Industries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, Godrej highlighted that India’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will be driven by progressive reforms, ease of doing business, education-led empowerment, and advancements in new-age technologies.

"As the economy expands, India will witness a rise in consumer demand, which will be a major growth factor. With emerging technologies like AI, the country holds immense potential. Just as India became a leader in IT services, it can replicate that success in the AI sector as well," he said.

Godrej also stressed the importance of increasing women's participation in the workforce and advocated for more reforms and reduced regulations to boost economic growth. "Like our IT industry, we could also become a hub for AI solutions. Our Global Capability Centres are already performing well, and we can establish GCCs in these new technology domains too," he added.

During the summit, Godrej reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding its factory in Malanpur, with an investment of ₹450 crore. The expanded facility, set to be completed later this year, will be the largest soap factory in Asia. "We had made this commitment at the 2023 Indore summit, and the expansion should be ready soon. We hope the Chief Minister will inaugurate it," he said.

The factory expansion will double the workforce from 1,000 to 2,000 employees. While the facility will continue producing existing products, it will also focus on innovations and upgraded versions of those products.

Godrej praised Madhya Pradesh’s strategic location, fast-growing economy, and investor-friendly policies, calling it an attractive investment destination. "Godrej Properties is undertaking projects in Indore, Godrej Capital has entered MP, and Godrej Agrovet is actively engaged in the state’s agricultural sector. With MP being a leading agricultural state, we see immense opportunities for future investments," he added.

