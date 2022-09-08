India, China Begin Disengagement From Gogra-Hot Springs Standoff Point

Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) have started to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, the India-China joint statement said on Thursday.

The decision was taken after the 16th round of Corps Commander level meetings between both countries.

The joint statement said that a consensus over the disengagement in Gogra-Hot Springs had been reached among both parties in the 16th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting.

The 16th round of meetings was held in July mid after which it was reported that there were positive movements regarding disengagement and soon an outcome was expected.

The details of the disengagement are however awaited and there might be some clarity on the issue in a statement by India expected to be made tomorrow.

Last month, the Indian and Chinese troops held a Division Commander-level meeting where they discussed matters pertaining to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh sector.