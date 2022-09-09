SC Grants Bail To Kerala Journalist Siddiqui Kappan

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan from Kerala was on Friday granted bail by the Supreme Court of India. He had been arrested and was in jail since 2020 when he had gone to report the gang-rape of a 19-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Hearing the matter, the apex court observed that “Every person has freedom of expression”.

Kappan had been booked under the draconian Unlawful Activites (Prevention) Act, while on his way to Hathras.

Chief Justice U U Lalit, while pronouncing the verdict said that the journalist would report to Delhi Police for the next six weeks and in Kerala after that.

A reporter with Malayalam news portal Azhimukham, Kappan was earlier denied bail by courts. Police had said that he tried to disturb the law and order situation in Hathras.