India Extends Relief to Myanmar’s Earthquake-Hit Regions Under ‘Operation Brahma’

As part of its continued humanitarian outreach under Operation Brahma, India has stepped up efforts to support the Indian diaspora and the broader community in Myanmar following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on March 28.

In the latest initiative, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar announced that Ambassador Abhay Thakur handed over 15 tonnes of rice, cooking oil, and other essential food items to a local community relief group in Yangon. The Indian Consulate General in Mandalay also contributed to relief operations by providing a generator set, a water purifier, and cooking oil for the Ambika temple kitchen, which currently serves meals to around 4,000 people daily.

“Giving a helping hand to our diaspora. This week, Ambassador Abhay Thakur handed over 15 T rice, cooking oil & foodstuff to the community Relief Group in Yangon, and the Consulate General of India in Mandalay gave a genset, water purifier & cooking oil for Ambika temple kitchen serving 4000 pax daily,” the Embassy stated in a post on X.

India’s aid to Myanmar has been multifaceted. A key component of the relief effort has been the deployment of the Indian Army’s Field Hospital in Mandalay, the region most severely affected by the quake. As of April 9, the hospital had treated 1,651 patients, including 281 in a single day, and conducted a total of 45 surgeries—seven major and 38 minor—according to an official Army release.

India also delivered 442 tonnes of food aid to Myanmar last week, building on an earlier consignment that brought the total volume of humanitarian relief to 625 metric tonnes. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed with 80 personnel and four specially trained dogs to assist in search and rescue operations.

According to the State Administration Council’s communication team, as of last Friday, the earthquake has claimed 3,645 lives, injured 5,017 people, and left 148 others missing. The 7.7-magnitude quake impacted six states and regions, including the capital city Naypyidaw, and has caused widespread devastation in the country of 50 million people.