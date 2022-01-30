India Fighting New Wave With Great Success: PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday said that India was fighting the new wave of Covid-19 with “great success” and asserted that the people’s trust on indigenous vaccines was “our strength”.

In his monthly radio broadcast, PM Modi said, “Now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing, this is a very positive sign."

It was a matter of pride that till now about four-and-a-half crore children have been vaccinated with the first dose, he added.

The PM said, “This means that about 60 per cent of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our youth but will also help them to continue with their studies”.

While asserting that the country was fighting the new wave of the pandemic with “great success”, PM Modi said, “This trust of our people on the indigenous vaccines is our great strength”, adding that it was a good sign that within 20 days, one crore people had taken the precaution dose as well.

Speaking further, the prime minister said, “People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained -- this is the wish of every person in the country”.

The PM had congratulated citizens for the “momentous feat” of full vaccination of 75 percent of all adult population against Covid-19 earlier in the day. He said that he was proud of all those who were making the vaccination drive a success.

He tweeted, “Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success”, while tagging a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in which he mentioned that India had achieved its goal of vaccinating 75 percent adult population against Covid-19.

