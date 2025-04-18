India in the Running for UNSC Seat if Expansion Happens, Says UN Envoy

India will “surely” be a contender for a seat if the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is expanded, Ambassador Tareq AlBanai, Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on UNSC reforms, said on Thursday, signalling growing international recognition of India’s global stature.

Speaking at a press briefing, AlBanai, who is also Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said that any reformed Council must be truly representative of the international community. “Obviously, India is a main player on the world stage today,” he said, adding that while India’s role is significant, the decision would ultimately rest with the entire UN membership of 193 countries.

“If the decision is made that the Council expands from anywhere between 21 to 27 members, then surely India will be a contender, subject to the decision of the wider membership,” he said in response to a question by PTI.

AlBanai recalled his visit to India last year with his co-Chair, Ambassador Alexander Marschik of Austria, where they engaged in high-level discussions on the pressing need for reforming the UNSC—a body that has seen only one major structural change since 1965, when the number of elected members was increased.

Providing an update on the ongoing IGN process during the 79th UN General Assembly session, AlBanai acknowledged the complexity of the reform journey. However, he stressed that “steady and meaningful” progress is being made. “Whatever formulation the reformed Council takes, it must be designed to endure for the next century,” he stated, highlighting the need for inclusivity, transparency, democracy, accountability, and effectiveness in the revamped structure.

When asked about the possible size of the expanded Council, AlBanai clarified that no final decision has been taken, though the proposals under discussion suggest an increase to between 21 and 27 members.

India has long advocated for a permanent seat on the Security Council, citing its growing economic influence, contribution to global peacekeeping, and role as the world’s most populous democracy. The remarks by AlBanai are likely to further bolster India’s diplomatic momentum on the global stage.