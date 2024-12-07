India Issues Travel Advisory For Syria Amid Escalating Violence

The Government of India on Friday issued a travel advisory strongly urging Indian nationals to refrain from travelling to Syria due to the deteriorating security situation in the region.

Advertisment

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release.

The advisory also addressed the safety of Indian nationals currently residing in Syria, urging them to stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Damascus through its emergency helpline number and email. "Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights, and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," the statement added.

The MEA emphasized that the decision was made following recent escalations in violence within Syria, particularly in the northern region. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing, disclosed that approximately 90 Indian nationals are currently in Syria, including 14 who are employed with various United Nations organizations.

"We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organizations. Our Mission remains in close contact with our nationals for their safety and security," Jaiswal said.

Syria Conflict

The conflict in Syria, which began in 2011 during the Arab Spring, has re-intensified following a relatively calm period since 2020, according to international reports. CNN reported that Syrian rebels have launched a violent offensive, capturing the city of Hama on Thursday and advancing southward toward Homs.

Hundreds of civilians reportedly fled the city of Homs overnight into Friday as rebels pushed closer to the capital, Damascus. The strategic capture of Homs would split territories under President Bashar al-Assad's control in two, posing a significant threat to his regime.

The decade-long conflict has claimed the lives of over 3,00,000 civilians and displaced millions, according to the United Nations, with the violence leaving a devastating humanitarian crisis in its wake.