India Lose 2nd ODI, Suffer Series Defeat To Bangladesh After 7 Years

Bangladesh survived a late blitz from an injured Rohit Sharma to secure a narrow five-run win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Wednesday.

Playing with a heavily bandaged left thumb, the gallant half-century from the Indian captain could not save India from a consecutive ODI series defeat in Bangladesh as Mustafizur Rahman defended 20 runs from the last over to secure a win for his team.

Ebadot Hossain fired again with the ball and picked up three wickets while centurion Mehidy Hasan Miraz also chipped in with two scalps. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a patient inning of 82 runs.

In a game that ebbed and flowed, India were tottering at 208/7 with no hope of making a match out of the run-chase, but the Indian captain came out to bat and went for the leather to give the Bangladeshi team a major scare. The skipper tried to pull a heist at the fag end of the innings but fell short of one big hit on the last ball of the inning.

India began the chase with star batter Virat Kohli opening the inning with Shikhar Dhawan instead of Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain did not open the inning after injuring his hand while fielding in the slip cordon.

The Indian team got off to a poor start as they lost both Virat and Dhawan in the first three overs. Virat played on while attempting a pull off Ebadot Hossain and was dismissed for 5(6).

Dhawan was beaten for bounce as the ball bowled by Mustafizur Rahman crept in sharply, to take him by surprise and the Left-hander could only manage a glove as the ball looped up in air to be pouched by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Shreyas Iyer and Wahington Sundar tried to see off the first 10 overs, where the ball was moving around and probing the batsman but the left-hander was dismissed on the last ball of the 10th over to leave India tottering at 39/3 at the end of the first powerplay.

Sundar was promoted up the order given his recent robust performances with the bat in the last few innings but the all-rounder failed to grab the opportunity and was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan trying to knock the ball into the leg-side with hard hands.

Last match's top-scorer for India, KL Rahul walked onto the crease and looked like he would steady the Indian inning with Iyer who has been in top-notch form in ODIs in 2022, but the right-hander departed in the 19th over.