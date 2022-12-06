India Vs Bangladesh: Live -Streaming, Venue & Time Details Of The 2nd ODI Match

India Vs Bangladesh game kicked-off on 4th December 11:30 AM IST and here is everything you need to know about the upcoming 2nd ODI of India Vs Bangladesh. After losing the first ODI due to a last-wicket collapse, India will play with Bangladesh on December 7 in the second game of the three-game ODI series.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's remarkable cameo of 39 balls and 38 runs with four overs remaining was crucial to the team's victory. India needs a win to keep their current losing streak to one series. Find out when the second One-Day International will start, who will be playing, and how you can watch it live.