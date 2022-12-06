India Vs Bangladesh: Live -Streaming, Venue & Time Details Of The 2nd ODI Match

India Vs Bangladesh game kicked-off on 4th December 11:30 AM IST and here is everything you need to know about the upcoming 2nd ODI of India Vs Bangladesh. After losing the first ODI due to a last-wicket collapse, India will play with Bangladesh on December 7 in the second game of the three-game ODI series.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz's remarkable cameo of 39 balls and 38 runs with four overs remaining was crucial to the team's victory. India needs a win to keep their current losing streak to one series. Find out when the second One-Day International will start, who will be playing, and how you can watch it live.
India's preparation for the ICC One-Day International World Cup resumed this weekend with the start of an ODI series against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma led the team as captain, with Virat Kohli resuming his position at number 3. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant and his recent slump has been a source of concern for Team India and so for this match, he will not be in the position of a wicket-keeper. However, he is still an integral component of India's plans for next year’s 50-over World Cup
As for Bangladesh, they have lost their ace spearhead Taskin Ahmed for the first ODI owing to ongoing back issues. Similarly, the team's opener, Taskin Ahmed has also suffered a groyne injury in the warm-up game and therefore, will miss the rest of the series.
In the 1st ODI match, India was defeated by Bangladesh by a single wicket. While batting first, India put up a respectable 186 runs. Bangladesh's comeback was spearheaded by captain Litton Das, who scored 41 runs before his team's final collapse to 136 for 9 by the 40th over. Nonetheless, with only four overs remaining, Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a stunning cameo of 38 runs on just 39 balls to bring the team home. Those two, Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, are now revered figures in Bangladesh. Their heroic 10th-wicket stand prevented a crushing loss for the opposition. Together, they contributed to a historic 51-run stand.
Rohit Sharma (captain)
KL Rahul (vc)
Shikhar Dhawan
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
Rishabh Pant (wk)
Ishan Kishan (wk)
Rajat Patidar
Rahul Tripathi
Washington Sundar
Kuldeep Sen
Umran Mal
Deepak Chahar
Shardul Thakur
Shahbaz Ahmed
Mohammed Siraj
Axar Patel
Litton Kumer Das
Anamul Hague Bijoy
Shakib Al Hasan
Mushfiqur Rahim
Afif Hossain
Yasir All Chowdhury
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Mustafizur Rahman
Taskin Ahmed
Hasan Mahmud
Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury
Nasum Ahmed
Mahmud Ullah
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan
Shoriful Islam.
Going by the last match, Axar Patel may replace Shahbaz Ahmed in the second ODI, provided he is fit. Otherwise, the line-up will remain the same.
Rohit Sharma (c)
Shikhar Dhawan
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
KL Rahul (wk)
Washington Sundar
Shahbaz Ahmed/Axar Patel
Shardul Thakur
Deepak Chahar
Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Sen
Liton Das
Shakib Al Hasan
Yasir Ali
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Mahmudullah
Afif Hossain
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Nurul Hasan
Mustafizur Rahman
Hasan Mahmud
Ebadot Hossain
1. When will the 2nd ODI match between India and Bangladesh happen?
The 2nd ODI match will feature India and Bangladesh, and it will be played on Sunday, December 04, 2022
2. What is the venue for the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh to take place?
The 2nd ODI match between India and Bangladesh will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur
3. At what time will the 2nd ODI match between India and Bangladesh start?
The 2nd ODI match between India and Bangladesh begins at (IST).
4. In which TV channels can we watch the broadcast of the 2nd ODI match between India and Bangladesh?
If you are in India, you can watch the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh on Sony Sports Network.
5. In which app can I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match between India and Bangladesh?
If you are in India, you can watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match and also the upcoming matches on SonyLiv.