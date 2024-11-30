India Re-elected To United Nations Peacebuilding Comission

India has been re-elected to the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission for the 2025–2026 term, reaffirming its commitment to promoting global peace and stability. The announcement was made by India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, which stated on X, "India has been re-elected to the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) for 2025-2026. As a founding member and major contributor to @UNPeacekeeping, India is committed to continuing its engagement with the PBC to work towards global peace and stability."

India’s current term on the PBC was set to expire on December 31. The PBC, composed of 31 member states, is an intergovernmental advisory body designed to support peace efforts in conflict-affected nations. Its mandate includes resource mobilization, advising on integrated post-conflict recovery strategies, and fostering sustainable development through institution-building and reconstruction efforts.

The Commission emphasizes the interconnectedness of security, development, and human rights while serving as a strategic link among UN entities. It also works to improve coordination among international actors, share best practices, and ensure predictable funding for peace-building initiatives.

As one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations, India currently deploys around 6,000 military and police personnel to various missions worldwide, including in South Sudan, the Central African Republic, and Lebanon. India has also made significant sacrifices in peacekeeping, with nearly 180 Indian peacekeepers losing their lives in the line of duty, the highest number from any troop-contributing country.