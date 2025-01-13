India Reports 7.93% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in 2020

India has reported a 7.93% decrease in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2020 compared to the previous year, as per its 4th Biennial Update Report (BUR-4) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The country’s net emissions, which include land use, land-use change, and forestry (LULUCF), stood at 2,437 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e). Gross emissions, excluding LULUCF, were recorded at 2,959 million tonnes of CO2e.

The energy sector accounted for 75.66% of the total emissions, while land-use activities sequestered approximately 522 million tonnes of CO2, reducing the overall emissions by 22%. The report highlights India’s progress toward achieving its climate goals, including reaching net-zero emissions by 2070, reducing carbon intensity by 45% by 2030, and achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by the same year.

National Measures to Tackle Climate Change

India has implemented a range of strategies to address climate change, such as forest conservation, urban adaptation, and improving air quality. The National Afforestation Programme (NAP) and compensatory afforestation under the Forest Conservation Act continue to drive afforestation efforts. Initiatives like "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" and the Green Credit Program are also in place to enhance forest cover.

In urban areas, India has integrated climate adaptation measures into city planning with initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) aims to improve air quality in 131 cities, focusing on ethanol blending, Bharat Stage VI fuel norms, and promoting cleaner fuels such as CNG and LPG.

Focus on Coastal Ecosystems

India has emphasized the conservation of mangroves and coral reefs as part of its climate resilience strategy. The Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) program aims to restore 540 square kilometers of mangroves across nine coastal states and four union territories. The government has allocated Rs 12.55 crore for mangrove restoration in FY 2024-25.

Low-Carbon Pathways for Sustainable Development

India’s Long-Term Low Greenhouse Gas Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) provide a roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. The strategy focuses on decarbonizing the energy sector, promoting low-carbon transport systems, enhancing energy efficiency in urban areas, and increasing forest cover.

Despite accounting for 17% of the global population, India’s historical share of global GHG emissions remains at just 4%. In 2019, India’s per capita energy consumption was 28.7 gigajoules (GJ), far lower than that of developed nations.

Global Commitment, Local Challenges

India’s climate action efforts, reflected in renewable energy, urban planning, and coastal conservation initiatives, underline the country’s commitment to global climate goals. The submission of BUR-4 to the UNFCCC reaffirms India's dedication to meeting international climate targets while balancing the developmental needs of its large population.

