Effects Of Global Warming On Winters In Northeast, Assam

Bidisha Bujarbaruah, Gauhati University

One of the most important concerns of the 21st century is global warming caused by rising greenhouse gas emissions. Although its effects are being noticed globally, some areas—like Northeast India—are seeing noticeable shifts in their weather patterns, especially in the winter. One of the most important states in this area, Assam, offers an important case study of how traditional seasonal cycles are being altered by global warming.

In the past, Assam and the larger Northeast region saw gentle rainfall, chilly temperatures, and sporadic fog during the winter months. The length and intensity of winters have, however, drastically changed in recent years. Seasonal balance has been upset by the slow rise in average world temperatures brought on by global warming. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that Assam's winter temperatures have been gradually increasing, lessening the chill that is usually associated with this season.

For instance, the minimum winter temperature in various districts of Assam, including Dibrugarh, Kamrup (Metro), and Jorhat, has increased to approximately 15°C to 18°C in recent years from its historical range of 8°C to 12°C. The hazy, chilly mornings that characterized Assam's winters are giving way to warmer, drier weather during the peak winter months of December and January.

Rising carbon dioxide emissions due to rapid industrialization, deforestation, and the burning of fossil fuels are the cause of global warming. The Earth's atmosphere retains heat as a result of these emissions, raising the planet's surface temperature. Unchecked pollution, urbanization, and deforestation have increased these impacts in Northeast India. Temperature increases are made worse by the loss of tree cover in areas like the Brahmaputra Valley, where forests are essential to preserving the equilibrium of the climate.

There are significant ramifications for agriculture from the shifting winter patterns. Due to shorter and warmer winters, crops that grow in cool climates—such as mustard, wheat, and pulses—are now having difficulties. Farmers in the Brahmaputra River's floodplains describe alterations to their planting and harvesting schedules. Rural livelihoods are also being impacted by the lower outputs of crops that need prolonged cold spells. The renowned Assamese tea estates are also in jeopardy. Because tea bushes depend on regular seasonal cycles, unpredictable winters interfere with their growth cycles, affecting both the quantity and quality of their yield. Assamese tea estate owners have voiced their worries over declining yields, blaming the erratic weather on this.

The renowned Kaziranga National Park and Assam's rich biodiversity are both being impacted by global warming. The habitat and behavior of winter-arriving migratory birds are disrupted by seasonal temperature changes. For example, warmer temperatures and less rainfall are causing wetlands and waterbodies—essential resting places for these birds—to dry up more quickly, which is having an impact on species like the northern pintail and bar-headed geese.

To address the impacts of global warming, immediate measures are required. Reforestation projects, reduced dependency on fossil fuels, and sustainable agricultural practices can help mitigate these effects. Local communities, governments, and organizations must collaborate to promote climate resilience in Assam and Northeast India as a whole.

Assam's winter season has surely been disturbed by global warming, with major ramifications for daily living, agriculture, and wildlife. As winters are shorter due to rising temperatures, a number of environmental and socioeconomic issues arise. In the wake of global warming, Assam can endeavor to safeguard its ecosystems and guarantee sustainable development by comprehending and tackling these developments.

