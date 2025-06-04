India Surges Ahead in Clean Energy with 232 GW and Counting

India is fast becoming a global leader in clean energy, now ranking third in solar power, and fourth in both wind energy and total renewable capacity. With 232 GW of renewable power already in place and 176 GW under construction, the country is not just powering its homes and industries—it’s reshaping the global clean energy conversation.

This transformation has been driven by bold reforms and long-term planning under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years. Even as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Modi had championed solar energy, laying the foundation for what would become a nationwide renewable revolution.

In just the past year, India added a record 29 GW of renewable energy. Solar energy capacity has seen a 41-fold increase—from 2.63 GW in 2014 to over 108 GW in 2025. Wind energy has also crossed 51 GW. These projects, located across the country, are now being connected through a unified national grid, turning the dream of "One Nation, One Grid" into reality.

This journey is even more remarkable when one recalls the state of India’s power sector in 2014, which was plagued by frequent blackouts, outdated infrastructure, and low investor confidence. Renewable energy was then seen as expensive and unreliable, and few thought India could become a serious player in the global clean energy market. That perception has changed completely.

Over the years, a shift to transparent, competitive bidding helped bring down solar power tariffs dramatically—from ₹10.95 per unit in 2010 to ₹1.99 per unit in 2021—making clean energy more affordable. Removing interstate transmission charges made it easier to build projects across states. The government’s Production Linked Incentive scheme for solar manufacturing, with an outlay of ₹24,000 crore, gave a major boost to India’s manufacturing capabilities, while policy support helped local manufacturers grow stronger.

Rooftop solar has also become a household movement. Through the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the government aims to bring rooftop solar to one crore homes, with over 13.75 lakh households already connected. In rural India, the PM-KUSUM scheme is helping farmers switch to solar-powered water pumps, making agriculture cleaner and more sustainable.

Foreign investment has surged, with India attracting nearly $20 billion in the renewable energy sector between 2020 and 2024. Ambitious initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission and the development of Green Energy Corridors are preparing India for the next phase of clean energy growth. Offshore wind projects are underway, and hybrid energy systems are being developed to provide reliable, round-the-clock power.

India’s clean energy transition also includes electrifying tribal and remote communities, ensuring the benefits of clean power reach all sections of society. On the international front, the International Solar Alliance, launched by PM Modi, has united over 100 countries under a common solar energy vision. India is also leading the conversation on “One Sun, One World, One Grid,” aimed at creating global solar connectivity.

At the RE-Invest 2024 summit, global investors pledged ₹32.45 lakh crore towards India’s clean energy future by 2030. With a national target of 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030—and 228 GW already achieved—India is well ahead of schedule. The country’s long-term goal is to reach 1,800 GW of clean energy by 2047.

India is no longer just participating in the global energy transition. It is shaping it.

