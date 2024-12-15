India Win Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024, Defeat China In Shootout

India defeated China in the final of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 to reclaim the continental title for the second straight time at Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat on Sunday.

Indian goalkeeper Nidhi put in a crucial performance after the game went into a penalty shootout after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time. India scored three to China’s two to win the final.

After India scored the first penalty and Nidhi saved from Wang Li Hang, China scored twice as the Women in Blue first missed and then scored. With the score poised at 2-2 after three shots, Kanika failed to score from the spot for India. Nidhi came to the rescue to deny China. Sunelita Toppo scored to pull India ahead and Nidhi made another save to clinch the title.

Earlier, China had taken the lead in the game before half-time. India looked in trouble and missed close opportunities before Deepika stepped up to equalize and restore parity in the third quarter. It was an end-to-end affair in the fourth quarter as both teams surged for the win. However, the match finished 1-1 forcing penalty shootouts.