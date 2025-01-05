Indian Aviation Sees 11.4% Growth in International Passenger Traffic in 2024

India's aviation sector has witnessed robust growth in 2024, with a significant 11.4% increase in international passenger traffic.

According to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a total of 64.5 million passengers were carried on international routes between January and November 2024, up from 58 million in the same period the previous year. Indian carriers accounted for 29.8 million passengers, while foreign carriers handled 34.7 million, reflecting a healthy balance in the global air travel market.

In the domestic sector, Indian airlines operated over 1.02 million flights, carrying 146.4 million passengers—a 5.9% increase from the 138.2 million passengers transported in 2023. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that this surge was accompanied by a milestone: on November 17, 2024, domestic air passenger traffic surpassed 500,000 for the first time in a single day, setting a new record.

The government's focus on strengthening the aviation industry is evident with the recent passage of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024, which came into effect on January 1. This modernized legislation updates the Aircraft Act of 1934 and aims to align India’s aviation sector with global standards while promoting indigenous manufacturing under the 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. It also simplifies regulatory processes, including license issuance, and brings India into closer alignment with international aviation conventions.

On the infrastructure front, last year saw the laying of foundations for new terminals in Varanasi, Agra, Darbhanga, and Bagdogra. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated airports in Sarsawa, Rewa, and Ambikapur, significantly boosting regional connectivity. Furthermore, the government has granted 'in-principle' approval for the establishment of 21 new Greenfield airports across the country, signaling a sustained commitment to aviation growth.

As part of its efforts to foster inclusivity, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued an advisory aimed at increasing the representation of women in the aviation sector. The goal is to ensure that 25% of positions across various roles in the industry are filled by women by 2025.

The government is also prioritizing sustainability in the aviation sector. Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, has advocated for the adoption of conventional energy sources at airports to reduce carbon emissions. In line with this, 80 airports across the country have already switched to 100% green energy, with 12 airports making the transition in 2024 alone.

India’s aviation industry is poised for continued growth, driven by modernization efforts, infrastructure expansion, and a commitment to sustainability, positioning the nation as a key player in the global aviation landscape.