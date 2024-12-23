PM Modi Distributes Over 71,000 Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rozgar Mela and distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in Government departments and organizations via videoconferencing today. Rozgar Mela highlights the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritizing employment generation. It will empower the youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building and self empowerment.

Advertisment

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “Today marks a new beginning for thousands of youth in the country. Your years of dreams have come true, years of hard work have paid off. This outgoing year of 2024 is bringing new happiness to you. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you and your families.”

The Prime Minister emphasised that the government is prioritizing the full utilization of India's youth talent through initiatives like Rozgar Melas. Over the past 10 years, there has been a concerted effort to provide government jobs across various ministries and departments. Today more than 71,000 youth have been handed their appointment letters, the Prime Minister highlighted.

PM Modi noted that India is now the world’s fifth-largest economy and the third-largest startup ecosystem. “Today, Indian youth are brimming with new confidence. They are excelling in every sector. Young entrepreneurs launching startups today benefit from a robust support system. Similarly, youth pursuing careers in sports have confidence that they will not fail because they now are supported by modern training facilities and tournaments.”

The Prime Minister underscored that to drive the country's progress and to build a new India, nurturing young talent is crucial, and this responsibility lies with the education system. The National Education Policy (NEP) is guiding India toward a modern education system that offers students new opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal joined PM Modi virtually from BSF Frontier HQ in Guwahati. Sonowal ceremonially distributed appointment letters to successful candidates who got jobs in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibertan Border Police (ITBP), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Railways, SBI, Canara Bank, OIL, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) among others. As many as 335 candidates received the appointment letters here today.

Speaking to the successful candidates, Sonowal said, "Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are building a nation with a vision to become Atmanirbhar and Viksit by 2047. Today, your appointment adds power to this historic journey of our country as the Yuva Shakti is true essence of a successful Karmayogi. I call upon all of you to commit yourselves to the cause of nation building and work with your utmost conviction, commitment, compassion and consideration for the welfare of the people."