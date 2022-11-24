Indian Navy Team To Embark On Motorcycle Expedition Across Northeast

The Indian Navy Motor Bike team, 'The Sea Riders, in partnership with Royal Enfield, the world’s oldest motorcycle brand and in production since 1901, will embark on an epic motorcycle expedition, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations’, commemorating the 75th year of independence, across the seven states of North East India from 25 Nov – 14 Dec 22.

The expedition will be flagged off by Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC the Chief of the Naval Staff over Video Conference and is supported by Royal Enfield who will be providing 15 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorcycles along with service support along the way. The Sea Riders comprising 31 riders (including two women officers) will cover a total distance of 3500 kms over a period of 24 days.

The expedition spread over two legs across all seven states with each leg covering some of the toughest and most breath-taking terrains in North East India. The riders will traverse along the Indo-Bangladesh border, visiting historical Unakoti sculptures, Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world and witnessing the famous Hornbill festival. The expedition will be passing through the capital cities of Guwahati, Shillong, Aizawl, Imphal, Kohima riding through high Altitude Sela & BumLa Passes.

During the expedition, the sea riders will interact with students at various schools and introduce the spirit of adventure whilst making them aware about the Indian Navy. This unique partnership aims at motivating youth to join the Armed Forces and will conclude in Guwahati on 15 Dec 22.