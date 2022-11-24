Delhi: Four Held with Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition

At least four members of a self-made group named 'Azad Group' indulged in the supply of arms and ammunition to various parts of the country was held by the Delhi Police Special cell. This was informed by the officials on Thursday.

The gang leader of the group has been identified as Abhishek Bharadwaj who created a YouTube channel in the name of "Azadgroupmunger", an Instagram Id in the name of "azadgroup011" and a Facebook profile in the name of "Azadgroupmunger", informed officials.

The special cell officers recovered a cache of arms and ammunition that included two semi-automatic pistols, two extra pistol magazines, 20 live cartridges one single-shot pistol and 2 live cartridges.

The Delhi Police Special cell officers said that it was from these social media platforms that Abhishek Bharadwaj came in contact with other associates and included them in his gang for running an arms supply racket.