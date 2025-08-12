Indian Offenders in UK Face Immediate Deportation Under New Rules

India has been added to a list of countries whose citizens, if convicted of crimes in the United Kingdom, will no longer be able to delay their deportation by lodging in-country appeals. Under the UK’s expanded “deport now, appeal later” policy, offenders will be removed first and allowed to take part in appeal hearings remotely from India via video link.

The rule applies to most convicted criminals, although terrorists, murderers and those serving life sentences will still be required to complete their prison term in Britain before deportation is considered. Previously, offenders could remain in the UK for years while challenging removal orders under human rights laws.

Once deported to India, it will be up to Indian authorities to decide whether the individual serves further prison time or is released. Deportees are barred from re-entering the UK.

Until now, the UK applied this immediate removal policy to nationals from eight countries — Finland, Nigeria, Estonia, Albania, Belize, Mauritius, Tanzania and Kosovo. Fifteen more countries have now been added, including Angola, Australia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Guyana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda and Zambia.

The UK government says talks are ongoing with other countries about joining the scheme.

According to official figures, as of June 30, 2025, there were 320 Indian nationals in prisons across England and Wales — 310 men and 10 women. Currently, most foreign prisoners can be deported after serving 30% of their sentence, but on Sunday the Ministry of Justice announced plans to begin the deportation process immediately after sentencing, subject to new legislation being passed in Parliament.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, “Our message is clear: if you abuse our hospitality and break our laws, we will send you packing.”

Data shows that 1,903 people were deported from the UK to India in the first quarter of 2025. In 2024, the figure stood at 6,069, including overstayers and failed asylum seekers.

