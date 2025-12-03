Indian Rupee At Historic Low: 1 US Dollar Is 90.27 Indian Rupee

The Indian rupee seems to be continuing its free fall in comparison to the US dollar. Today, it has breached the 90-mark for the first time on Wednesday. This has not only lowered Indian currency in the world market, but also signifies the uncertainty around theUS-India trade deal and persistent equity selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as well as the weak supply of the US currency.

The rupee hit a record low of 90.16 against the dollar, after opening at 89.96 against the previous close of 89.97. It was trading at 90.12 against the greenback at 10:46 am.

In the current year, the Indian currency has fallen by around 4.4 %.

Anindya Banerjee, Head Commodity and Currency, Kotak Securities, commented in the media that the lingering uncertainty over the Indo-US trade deal is impacting sentiments. According to him, FPI outflow from equities and early signs of Japanese yen carry trade unwinding are putting pressure on the rupee.

The domestic equity market has also been witnessing selling from overseas investors for the major part of 2025. So far in this year, FPIs have sold Rs 1.48 lakh crore of shares.

Regarding RBI’s initiative, experts have opined that the apex is intervening in the market today but has failed in defending any specific exchange rate level.

Rupee to remain under pressure

Experts' opinions suggest that the Indian currency is likely to remain weak in the near term. However, any progress on the US–India trade agreement could impact its value in future.

As per Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, the RBI policy announcement on Friday (December 5) will be important to see. Markets are expecting clarity on whether the apex bank will step in to stabilise the currency.

