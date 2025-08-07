"Trump's Tariff War on India": How Does PM Modi Respond?

Just a day after US President Donald Trump announced a fresh 25% tariff on Indian imports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back with a strong message: India will not bow down when it comes to protecting its farmers, fishermen, and livestock keepers.

Addressing the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi on Thursday, the Prime Minister said, “The interest of farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise with the interests of its farmers, livestock holders, and fishermen. And I know that I will have to pay a huge price for this personally, but I am ready. India is ready, for the sake of the country’s farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders,”

Whatever it takes, India will not compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock keepers and fishermen. pic.twitter.com/pvqIKipsCO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2025

The remark came as the latest round of tariffs announced by Trump officially kicked in.

The US President took to his platform Truth Social at midnight, proclaiming, “It’s Midnight!!! Billions of Dollars In Tariffs Are Now Flowing Into The United States Of America!” Trump had previously warned that reciprocal tariffs on nations "laughing all the way" at America would take effect from August 7.

Under the new executive order, India now faces a 25% tariff on various exports to the US, including agricultural products, a sector that stands to take a major hit. But Trump wasn’t done yet.

On Wednesday (August 6), he added another 25% tariff specifically targeting India’s imports due to its continued purchases of Russian oil. That brings the total tariffs India now faces to a whopping 50%, one of the highest imposed on any country. The second wave of duties will take effect on August 27.

India, responding to the moves, called the actions “unjustified and unreasonable,” and reaffirmed that it will take necessary steps to protect its economic and strategic interests.

Meanwhile, Indian-Americans in the US expressed deep concern over the impact the tariffs will have on both economies. Indiaspora, a leading nonprofit of global Indian diaspora leaders, released a statement saying the current setback in US-India ties is likely to be temporary and urged both countries to pursue dialogue over confrontation.

Ajay Bhutoria, Indian-American community leader and former Biden adviser, criticised the move, warning that it will raise costs for American consumers.

“India supplies nearly half of America’s affordable generic drugs. These tariffs will inflate prescription prices, hit small businesses and make everyday items like lentils, spices, and Diwali clothing more expensive,” he said, adding that Trump’s decision to give China a 90-day pause while hitting India harder shows a worrying double standard.

As trade tensions flare once again between the world’s two largest democracies, PM Modi’s message from Delhi made it clear that India won’t be bullied into silence. Citing MS Swaminathan’s legacy, he said that after securing food for the nation, India’s next challenge is ensuring nutrition for all, and that will not be possible if its farmers and food systems are left vulnerable to foreign pressure.

Despite repeated efforts to negotiate a bilateral trade deal in recent months, the India-US talks have failed to reach common ground, especially in sectors like agriculture and dairy.

