India’s Defense Exports Swell, Crossed Rs 21,000 Cr Over a Decade

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh said that defence exports of India have crossed a record Rs 21,000 crore from Rs 2,000 crore a decade ago. At the Army War College (AWC) in more than two-centuries-old Mhow Cantonment, Singh said while addressing officers that a target has been set to achieve defence exports of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.

Singh said mastering frontier technologies is of utmost importance in today’s times, noting that military training centres are on a crucial role for equipping and readying soldiers to deal with future challenges. He said that equipments made in India are being exported to other countries.

“Our defence exports, which were around Rs 2,000 crore a decade ago, have crossed the record figure of Rs 21,000 crore today. We have set an export target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029," Mr. Singh commented.

Highlighted radical changes in warfare, Singh said that unconventional methods like information warfare, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based warfare, proxy warfare, electromagnetic warfare, space warfare, and cyber-attacks are posing a big challenges.

He stressed that it is a pressing need for the military to be well-trained and equipped to fight off such attacks while lauding training centres in Mhow for their valuable contributions. Mr. Singh said that Modi government is committed to strengthening integration among the three services.

"In the times to come, the armed forces will be able to face challenges together in a better and more efficient way," he said, adding that high-level training is provided to officers of all wings in the Mhow Cantonment.

He emphasized to explore the possibility of promoting integration through training in areas such as weapons training in Infantry School, AI and communication technology in Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), as well as leadership among junior and senior command in AWC.

“When you take up this post of defence attaches, you should imbibe the government's vision of 'aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Only through self-reliance can India strengthen its defence capabilities and gain more respect on the world stage,"—he said, adding—“Economic prosperity is possible only when full attention is paid to security. Similarly, the security system will be robust only when the economy is strong. Both complement each other.”

Singh also praised the role of armed forces in securing the borders and being at the forefront during natural disasters.

"This dedication to protect the nation and this spirit to keep ourselves updated in a constantly changing world can take us ahead of others," he added.

