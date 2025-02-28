India’s Domestic Air Traffic Rose By 11%  In January

Domestic air traffic grew 11.28 per cent to 1.46 crore in January compared to last year, as per official data. IndiGo saw its market share rise to 65.2 per cent, but the Air India Group saw a decline to 25.7 per cent last month.

Akasa Air and SpiceJet saw their market share to have increased to 4.7 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively."Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January 2025 were 146.11 lakh as against 131.30 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 11.28 per cent and monthly growth of 11.28 per cent," DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) said on Thursday.

In January, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines stood low at 1.62 per cent, the highest cancellation rate being for Fly Big at 17.74 per cent, which is followed by Fly91 at 5.09 per cent and Alliance Air at 4.35 per cent.

The DGCA data showed that IndiGo recorded the highest On Time Performance (OTP) at 75.5 per cent and that of Akasa Air stood at 71.5 per cent in January.

Air India Group's OTP was at 69.8 per cent, while at Alliance Air, it was at 57.6 per cent and SpiceJet at 54.8 per cent.

The OTP is computed for six metro airports- Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

In January, flight cancellations created a problem that impacted 41,119 passengers. Airlines had to shell out Rs 46.46 lakh for compensation and facilities.

On the other hand, flight delays had affected 1,78,934 passengers, and airlines had to pay Rs 2.38 crore towards facilitation.