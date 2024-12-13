India’s Gukesh Dommaraju Makes History as Youngest World Chess Champion

In a historic achievement, 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju clinched the World Chess Championship title on Thursday, becoming the youngest champion in the tournament’s history.

Gukesh triumphed over defending champion Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game in Singapore, sealing a dramatic 7.5-6.5 victory after an intense and closely contested series.

The final match seemed destined for a tie-breaker, as Liren meticulously planned his moves. However, a critical blunder on the 55th move in the endgame handed Gukesh the opportunity to seize victory. Spotting the mistake instantly, Gukesh capitalized on it, prompting Liren to resign shortly after. The pair shook hands in a moment of sportsmanship, with Gukesh visibly emotional, tears streaming down his face as he reset the pieces on the board.

Following the victory, Gukesh shared a heartfelt moment with his father, who was present at the venue alongside mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton. The father-son duo embraced amid cheers from fans and flashing cameras. Gukesh, overwhelmed with emotion, was seen crying uncontrollably, first in his father’s arms, then with his team members, and later during a phone call with his mother.

Reflecting on his triumph, Gukesh described Liren’s blunder as the “best moment” of his life. He also paid tribute to Liren, calling him “one of the best players in history” and a “real world champion.”

“Representing my country... 11 years ago, the title was taken away from India. When I watched the 2013 championship and saw the players in the glass box, I dreamed of being there one day. Bringing the title back to India after all these years feels incredible,” Gukesh remarked.

Ding Liren, gracious in defeat, acknowledged his mistake. “It took me a while to realize I blundered,” he said. “I think I played my best tournament this year. Though I could have performed better, I feel the result is fair. I have no regrets.”

