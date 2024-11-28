UCL: Liverpool Ends Real Madrid Hoodoo, Dortmund Crushes Zagreb

An electrifying week of Champions League action brought twists, triumphs, and unforgettable moments as Europe's elite battled for knockout-stage positions under the tournament’s revamped 36-team league format. From Liverpool’s historic win over Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund’s commanding display and Celtic’s unyielding home form, the week had it all. Here's a closer look at the highlights:

Liverpool Finally Overcomes Real Madrid Curse

Liverpool broke an eight-game winless streak against Real Madrid with a 2-0 victory at Anfield, cementing their perfect record this season. Under new head coach Arne Slot, the Reds showcased dominance over the defending champions. Alexis Mac Allister’s precision strike in the 52nd minute set the tone, and Cody Gakpo sealed the win with a clinical header from Andy Robertson’s cross.

Despite the addition of Kylian Mbappé to their squad, Real Madrid faltered, suffering their third defeat in five games. Mbappé’s missed penalty added to the visitors' woes, while Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher made crucial saves to maintain a clean sheet. Liverpool now tops the standings with five wins, proving their resurgence under Slot is a force to reckon with.

Celtic Edges Closer to Knockout Stages

At a roaring Celtic Park, Brendan Rodgers' men edged Club Brugge 1-0 to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive. Rodgers called on his players to harness the "power of Celtic Park," and they delivered with a gritty display. With three consecutive home wins, Celtic remains a fortress in Europe.

Despite Club Brugge’s domestic dominance, including a 7-0 win last week, their European inconsistency showed. Celtic's resilience under Rodgers, who emphasized learning from past failures, leaves them poised to advance.

Borussia Dortmund Dismantles Dinamo Zagreb

Dortmund continued their top-eight push with a 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Ramy Bensebaini, and Serhou Guirassy found the net in a dominant performance. Zagreb’s woes against German sides continued, with eight consecutive losses. Meanwhile, Dortmund’s momentum makes them a formidable contender in the competition.

Juventus Holds Aston Villa in Tense Stalemate

Aston Villa’s winless streak in the Champions League stretched to seven matches after a controversial 0-0 draw with Juventus at Villa Park. Morgan Rogers thought he had scored a stoppage-time winner, but VAR intervened, leaving Unai Emery’s side frustrated. Villa’s inability to convert chances remains a pressing concern, as their European hopes hang by a thread.

A point apiece on matchday five in the Champions League. #AVLJUV || #UCL pic.twitter.com/rtjBsmYsO7 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 27, 2024

Lille's Mukau Shines in Bologna Triumph

Gal’eyel Mukau stole the show with a brace in Lille’s 2-1 victory over Bologna. Mukau’s sharp finishing highlighted Lille’s clinical edge, while Bologna’s struggles continued with their third consecutive loss. Lille now stands strong in the group, pushing for the knockout stages, while Bologna risks elimination.

Benfica Stuns Monaco in Late Comeback

Benfica delivered a sensational 3-2 comeback win over Monaco at Stade Louis II. Down to 10 men, Monaco initially led, but Angel Di Maria inspired a Benfica resurgence with two late assists. Arthur Cabral and Zeki Amdouni scored in the dying minutes to secure victory, lifting Benfica in the standings and leaving Monaco reeling.

PSV Makes History with Stunning Comeback

PSV Eindhoven scripted Champions League history with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. Trailing 2-0 until the 86th minute, Malik Tillman’s quickfire brace and Ricardo Pepi’s scrappy 95th-minute winner turned the game on its head. PSV’s unbeaten home run now stretches to an incredible 47 matches, highlighting their strength as dark horses in the tournament.

This week's action encapsulated the magic of the Champions League—high drama, stunning comebacks, and tactical brilliance. As the tournament hurtles toward its final stages, fans can expect even more thrilling clashes from Europe’s best.