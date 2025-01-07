India’s HMPV Tally Hits 7: Centre Asks States to Heighten Surveillance

Amid growing concern over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India, the country has now confirmed a total of seven cases, including new reports from Nagpur, Maharashtra. Two more children in the city have tested positive, bringing the virus into sharper focus, as it continues to spread across regions.

On Monday, Bengaluru in Karnataka reported two cases, with a third confirmed in Gujarat. HMPV, which causes both upper and lower respiratory infections, has now been detected across several states, with the government and health authorities mobilizing to curb its transmission.

What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

HMPV is a seasonal respiratory virus, primarily affecting the lungs and airways. While not new, it often mimics flu-like symptoms, such as cough, cold, and fever. Most cases are mild and resolve on their own within a few days. However, there is currently no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV, making prevention the key to controlling its spread.

The virus is particularly prevalent during the winter months, raising alarm as it overlaps with seasonal influenza strains like H1N1 and H3N2, which also pose significant health risks. Experts are emphasizing the importance of hygiene practices—such as handwashing, wearing masks, and covering coughs and sneezes—as essential precautions to prevent further transmission.

State and Central Governments on High Alert

As the virus spreads, health authorities in Maharashtra and across India are on high alert. Maharashtra's health minister, Prakash Abitkar, has urged residents not to panic and to follow guidelines issued by local and national health authorities. The government is closely monitoring the situation, with heightened vigilance as the virus circulates.

Meanwhile, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has reassured the public, clarifying that there has been no significant rise in respiratory cases at the institution. Professor Sanjay Jain from PGIMER also stressed the importance of preventive measures, especially in crowded spaces.

The Union Health Ministry has been actively monitoring the situation, with Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava leading virtual meetings with states to coordinate the response. The Centre has advised all states to remain vigilant, track cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), and increase awareness of HMPV prevention strategies.

Rising Concern and Steps Taken

In the wake of these developments, states like Uttarakhand and Odisha have issued advisories, calling for public awareness and proactive health measures. The governments are prepared to tackle any potential surge, ensuring that healthcare facilities are equipped to handle the situation. In Gujarat, a two-month-old infant tested positive for the virus, though the child is reportedly recovering well.

Despite the rise in cases, experts reassure the public that the health systems are robust and prepared. Health Minister JP Nadda has emphasized that there is no need to panic, as India's surveillance networks are monitoring the situation closely.

Preventive Measures Remain Crucial

As concerns about HMPV cases mount, health experts reiterate that prevention is paramount. Individuals are urged to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently, avoid crowded places if symptomatic, and wear masks as necessary.

Public Guidance

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry underscored that while HMPV is not a new threat, its timely identification and the implementation of preventive measures are vital. Citizens are advised to remain cautious during the winter months, when respiratory infections are more likely to spread.

With the virus now detected in multiple regions, health departments across India are stressing the importance of community awareness and adherence to public health guidelines.

As the country fights this seasonal viral threat, authorities remain committed to safeguarding public health.