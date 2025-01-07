JP Nadda To Arrive In Assam Today for 2-Day Visit

BJP National President JP Nadda is set to arrive in Assam today (January 7). He is scheduled to arrive at Borjhar Airport in Guwahati at 10:30 PM, where he will be received by the state's top BJP leadership, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP President, and several state ministers.

After his arrival, Nadda will spend the night at Koinadhara. The following morning, on January 8, he will depart from Narengi Helipad and travel by helicopter to Tezpur. Upon reaching Tezpur around noon, Nadda will then proceed to Mangaldoi to attend a series of pre-scheduled programs, further engaging with local leaders and party workers.

Later in the afternoon, at 3:15 PM, Nadda will arrive at Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) by helicopter. During his visit, he is expected to engage in discussions regarding the institute's future prospects and its role in the region’s development.

Following this, Nadda will visit the AIIMS facility in Changsari to assess the ongoing health infrastructure developments. After completing his engagements in Assam, he will depart for Delhi later in the evening.

