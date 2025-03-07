India’s Job Market Sees 41% Growth in February, Freshers Drive Hiring Surge

India’s job market maintained its upward momentum in February 2025, recording a 41% year-on-year growth, largely driven by fresher hiring, according to a report by foundit, a leading jobs and talent platform in Asia.

The demand for entry-level talent saw a steady rise, with fresher hiring increasing by 26% compared to the previous year.

The IT - Hardware and Software sector continued to dominate fresher hiring, nearly doubling its share from 17% in 2024 to 34% in 2025. The report highlighted a shift towards skill-based hiring, with employers prioritizing candidates possessing practical expertise and industry-relevant skills.

The Recruitment and Staffing industry also witnessed growth in fresher hiring, reflecting an increased demand for young talent across multiple sectors. However, the BFSI and BPO/ITES industries saw a decline in fresher hiring, indicating changing industry trends and priorities.

Beyond metropolitan areas, Tier II cities such as Nasik, Jaipur, Surat, Coimbatore, Indore, Kochi, Thane, Vadodara, Chandigarh, and Nagpur have emerged as key hubs for fresher job opportunities, underscoring a broader geographical expansion of employment growth.

