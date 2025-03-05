Women’s Job Opportunities in India Surge by 48% in 2025: Report

India’s job market is undergoing a major transformation, with opportunities for women rising by 48% in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to a report by foundit.

Advertisment

The surge is being driven by key industries such as Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, and Healthcare, along with an increasing demand for specialised talent in emerging technology roles.

Anupama Bhimrajka, VP-Marketing at foundit, highlighted the evolving landscape, stating that the job market is creating greater access and opportunities for women, particularly in high-growth industries and tech-driven roles.

She also noted a 55% increase in work-from-office arrangements, indicating a shift in employer priorities. While challenges remain in areas such as salary parity and work-mode preferences, the overall outlook for women's workforce participation in 2025 appears promising.

Among Tier-1 cities, Delhi/NCR has emerged as the leader in hiring women, with its job share increasing from 21% in February 2024 to 22% in February 2025. Mumbai’s share remained stable at 15%, while Bangalore saw a drop from 17% to 15%, and Hyderabad declined from 11% to 9%. In contrast, Pune witnessed growth, with its share rising from 8% to 10%.

The report also provides insights into salary distribution for women in 2025. A significant 81% of job openings for women fall in the ₹0-10 lakh annual salary bracket, while 11% offer salaries between ₹11-25 lakh. Jobs with ₹25 lakh and above account for 8% of total opportunities.