India’s Largest Cruise Terminal Now Operational at Mumbai Port

The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT), India’s largest passenger cruise terminal, officially began operations on Monday with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, flagging off cruise services.

The newly launched terminal is expected to significantly boost cruise tourism in India. Designed to handle up to 1 million passengers annually, the MICT can process nearly 10,000 passengers per day and accommodate five ships at a time, with a draft capacity of 11 meters and a length of up to 300 meters. The project has been developed at a cost of ₹556 crore.

Marking a major push for port infrastructure development, Minister Sonowal also oversaw the signing of key agreements for projects worth over ₹5,700 crore at Vadhavan Port. These include plans for constructing a terminal capable of handling container, bulk, and liquid cargo with an investment of ₹4,200 crore.

Additionally, a dedicated terminal for bulk and liquid cargo handling will be developed with an investment of ₹1,000 crore. The agreements are aimed at strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure and enhancing logistics capabilities to support growing trade demands.

Officials said the developments at both MICT and Vadhavan Port reflect the government’s commitment to expanding port infrastructure and promoting cruise tourism in India.

