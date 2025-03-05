India’s R&D Spending Doubles Over The Decade

India’s Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) has more than doubled in the past decade, rising from ₹60,196 crore in 2013-14 to ₹1.27 lakh crore, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

Addressing the DISHA event at the India Habitat Centre, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology attributed this growth to the government's commitment to fostering innovation in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and quantum computing.

Singh highlighted the increasing role of intellectual property-driven innovation, supported by academia, industry, and startups. He emphasized that government-backed R&D initiatives are shaping India’s economy, with a strong focus on self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) by transitioning innovations from labs to industries.

He also lauded the DISHA Program (Developing Innovations, Successful Harnessing, and Adoption) for supporting faculty and students working on disruptive technologies. The initiative plays a crucial role in strengthening India’s knowledge-based economy and works alongside the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) to advance research across science, humanities, and social sciences.

A major policy shift in space technology and nuclear research has allowed private enterprises to participate in areas previously restricted to government institutions. Singh noted that this move has led to faster technological advancements, greater efficiency, and increased global competitiveness.

He pointed out the rise of Indian space startups contributing to satellite development, launch services, and space-based applications. The government has also opened the nuclear energy sector to private players, aiming to enhance India’s energy security and sustainability.

Singh emphasized how AI-driven healthcare innovations, such as mobile telemedicine units, are revolutionizing patient care in remote areas. AI-powered diagnostics and telemedicine are making healthcare services more accessible and affordable. However, he cautioned against over-reliance on AI, stating, "AI is here to complement human intelligence, not replace it. A hybrid approach will ensure technology enhances skilled professionals' roles."

With India approaching its centenary of independence in 2047, Singh called on young innovators to lead the nation’s technological transformation. "The responsibility of building a technologically advanced India lies with our youth. What we invest in today will shape our global standing in the coming decades," he said.

