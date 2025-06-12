India's Social Security Coverage Hits 64.3%, Assam CM Calls It a ‘Phenomenal Achievement’

In a major global milestone, India has significantly expanded its social protection coverage for the poor—from 19 per cent in 2015 to a remarkable 64.3 per cent in 2025, according to the latest data released by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Advertisment

The surge, representing an unprecedented 45 percentage point increase, reflects the government's intensified focus on pro-poor and welfare-oriented policies over the past decade.

Reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed it as a "phenomenal achievement" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, “This is a phenomenal achievement by Bharat under Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji's stellar vision.”

He added, “In the last 10 years, social protection coverage—i.e., protecting the poor from unforeseen events—has surged to 64.3% from 19%, reaffirming the Govt's pro-poor commitment.”

This is a phenomenal achievement by Bharat under Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji's stellar vision.



In the last 10 years, social protection coverage, i.e., protecting the poor from unforeseen events has surged to 64.3% from 19%, reaffirming the Govt's pro-poor commitment. https://t.co/BnRg6FKL2D — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 11, 2025

The figures were officially released through the ILOSTAT database and acknowledged on the ILO’s dashboard, confirming that over 94 crore Indians are now covered under at least one social protection benefit. This places India second globally in terms of the number of beneficiaries receiving social security support.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, also underscored the significance of the achievement during a bilateral discussion with ILO Director General Gilbert F. Houngbo on the sidelines of the International Labour Conference (ILC). He highlighted the range of labour welfare and social security schemes launched by the Modi Government over the past 11 years.

According to an official release, the Union Minister informed the ILO DG about the national-level Social Protection Data Pooling Exercise, conducted in collaboration with the ILO. The exercise aimed to consolidate and analyse data across various social protection initiatives.

Recognising India’s efforts, DG Houngbo lauded the government’s dedicated focus on uplifting the poor and labour class, calling the expansion a testament to India’s robust and inclusive social security framework.

Also Read: 'Jail Me If Justice Is a Crime': Harsh Mander Dares Assam CM