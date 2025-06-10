Over 330 Illegal Infiltrators Pushed Back In Recent Months: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state government has pushed back over 330 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in recent months and that the drive will now be intensified.

Speaking during a one-day special session of the Assam Assembly, the Chief Minister said the state is acting under a provision that allows district commissioners to identify and expel illegal immigrants.

“In our vigorous fight against illegal infiltration, we draw strength from a special provision which empowers DCs to identify and expel infiltrators. We have pushed back over 330 illegal infiltrators in the last few months, and this operation will be expedited in the coming days,” CM Sarma said.

He referred to a 1950 law that enables the Assam government to remove illegal immigrants whose presence is considered harmful to the public interest. The pushback efforts are part of a broader strategy to safeguard the identity and resources of Assam, he said.

In a veiled attack on Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, CM Sarma also revealed that the government had tracked nearly 2,600 social media accounts that frequently post about “Palestine and Assam,” despite being operated from locations such as Islamabad and Riyadh. According to him, these accounts consistently praise a particular leader from Assam but do not even mention Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“We have found around 2,600 Facebook accounts that write only about Palestine and Assam. They are operated from Islamabad, Riyadh, and Saudi Arabia. They don’t even welcome Rahul Gandhi but openly support a certain leader from Assam. I have documents, and within 10-12 days, I will provide some such account information to the press,” he said.

Reaffirming his regional commitment, the Chief Minister added, “I am an Assamese first and Chief Minister later, and all my actions will reflect that. In our journey of safeguarding the interests of Assam, we do not dither in taking inspiration from former CMs.”

