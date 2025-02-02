Assam CM Hails Union Budget 2025 as ‘Huge Relief’ for Middle Class

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed strong support for the Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling it a significant relief for the middle and lower-middle classes. CM Sarma particularly praised the income tax exemption for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually, describing it as a "huge relief" for taxpayers.

Advertisment

"I welcome the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. I commend all the proposals, especially the income tax exemption for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh. This is a huge relief to the middle and lower-middle class, and I thank her for this," CM Sarma said.

In addition to the tax reforms, CM Sarma lauded the budget’s provision for the establishment of a fertilizer factory in Assam with a production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes. The Chief Minister said that this initiative would significantly contribute to the state's industrialization efforts.

"The budget includes the construction of a fertilizer factory in Assam with a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes. This will greatly boost our state's industrialization, and I thank her for this plan," CM Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about the budget, particularly his dismissal of the tax relief measures. CM Sarma advised the opposition party to refrain from attacking a budget that provides substantial relief to the middle class. He pointed out that while the Congress had ruled the country for over six decades, it never raised the income tax exemption limit beyond Rs 5 lakh, whereas Finance Minister Sitharaman has now increased it to Rs 12 lakh.

CM Sarma further defended the budget’s focus on technology advancements and the reduction in cancer medicine prices, calling Rahul Gandhi’s criticism “politically motivated” and indicative of his “zero knowledge” about the country’s economy.

"Congress shouldn't criticise this budget at all. They should acknowledge the relief it provides to the middle class. Despite ruling for 60 years, they couldn’t increase the income tax exemption beyond Rs 5 lakh. Today, the Union Finance Minister has exempted not just the middle class but also the lower and upper middle class," he stated.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had criticized the budget, alleging it primarily benefits a small group of billionaires. Gandhi dismissed the income tax exemption, calling it insufficient, and questioned the representation of underprivileged sections of society in various national institutions.

The Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduced significant tax relief for the salaried class, exempting individuals earning up to Rs 12.75 lakh from income tax. This move is expected to enhance household savings and consumption. The budget also focuses on four key engines of development: agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports.

However, opposition parties, including Congress and Trinamool Congress, have criticized the budget for being silent on unemployment and accused the government of undermining welfare schemes like MGNREGA. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram argued that the budget would only result in slow economic growth, while Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee labeled it a "political document" aimed at securing votes in Bihar, neglecting the needs of Bengal.