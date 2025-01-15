Indira Bhawan Symbolizes Congress' Rich Heritage, Vision: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that ‘Indira Bhawan’, the party’s new headquarters, “symbolizes our rich historical heritage and vision”.

Gandhi remarked on social media that the Congress built India’s success on the foundation of the Constitution, together with the people of the country. He mentioned that the party will continue its fight for justice, equality and the Constitution.

“The Congress Party, together with the people, has built the success of India on the foundation of the Constitution. Congress has played the responsibility of protecting the rights of the people, from the creation of the Constitution to its protection,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote.

He added, “Our new headquarters symbolizes our rich historical heritage and vision. Our traditions, roots and existence are deeply embedded in the soul of India. Walking on this path, we will continue to fight for justice, equality and the Constitution.”

Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi, the Chief of the Congress Parliamentary Party, inaugurated the new headquarters at 9A, Kotla Road, in Delhi. Present at the event were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, along with other prominent party leaders.

This marks the end of an era as the party bids farewell to its 47-year-long association with its previous office at 24, Akbar Road.

