Congress Moves to New HQ 'Indira Gandhi Bhawan' After 47 Years

In a significant chapter for the Congress Party, Sonia Gandhi, the Chief of the Congress Parliamentary Party, inaugurated the party's new headquarters at 9A, Kotla Road, in Delhi on Wednesday. This marks the end of an era as the party bids farewell to its 47-year-long association with its previous office at 24, Akbar Road.

Present at the event were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K.C. Venugopal, along with other prominent party leaders. The occasion was marked by a ceremonial flag hoisting and the rendition of Vande Mataram and the national anthem.

Sonia Gandhi, along with Mallikarjun Kharge, cut the ribbon to officially open the doors of the new building. The state-of-the-art headquarters, named Indira Gandhi Bhawan, symbolizes the Congress party's dedication to carrying forward the vision of its founding leaders while adapting to modern-day needs.

Sonia Gandhi, reflecting on the transition, said, “It is time for us to move ahead with the times and embrace the new,” emphasizing the need for innovation while respecting the party’s storied past.

The construction of Indira Gandhi Bhawan began during Sonia Gandhi’s tenure as Congress President, and the modern facility is designed to cater to the evolving demands of the party's administrative, organizational, and strategic operations. Located at 9A, Kotla Road, the new headquarters offers cutting-edge amenities and modern infrastructure to facilitate the party's activities.

"This iconic building reflects the Congress party's forward-looking vision while honoring its extraordinary past, which has deeply influenced India's political and social landscape," said Venugopal, the AICC General Secretary for Organization.

Despite the move, the Congress Party will retain its 24, Akbar Road office, which has been its headquarters since 1978. The iconic building will continue to house certain party cells and remain an emotional symbol of the party's history.

While the new headquarters represents modernity and growth, the old office at Akbar Road holds deep historical significance. The bungalow, with its expansive lawns, once served as the residence of Sir Reginald Maxwell, a member of the Viceroy’s executive council, and was also home to a young Aung San Suu Kyi in 1961 when her mother served as the Burmese Ambassador to India. Over the years, 24, Akbar Road has witnessed the leadership of seven Congress presidents, becoming an enduring symbol of the party's legacy.

The new Indira Gandhi Bhawan, with its modern facilities, will cater to the party's evolving needs in a rapidly changing political landscape. However, the deep emotional connection with 24, Akbar Road, and the historical events associated with it will always remain a cherished part of the Congress Party’s identity.