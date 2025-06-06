Instagram Tops 250 Million Users in India, Becomes Platform Powerhouse

With more than 250 million active users, India has emerged as Instagram’s largest market globally, transforming the platform into a powerful ecosystem for marketing, content creation, political discourse, and even news dissemination.

According to recent data from Statista and Meta, Indian users made up nearly 18% of Instagram’s global user base in 2024. The platform’s highest engagement comes from the 18–34 age group, making it a hotspot for consumer-facing sectors such as fashion, electronics, grooming, and food services.

Over 80% of Instagram users in India follow at least one business account, while more than 60% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) surveyed by Meta reported a measurable boost in sales or customer reach due to their presence on the platform.

Instagram's evolution—from a photo-sharing app to a commercial and cultural powerhouse—has been particularly pronounced in India. Features like Reels and Instagram Shopping have accelerated this shift. Reels, launched in 2020, now account for over 40% of total time spent on the app in India, drawing not just influencers and marketers but also news outlets and political voices seeking wider reach.

The country’s influencer economy is booming. A report by GroupM INCA projects the Indian influencer marketing industry to grow to ₹2,800 crore (approximately $340 million) by the end of 2025. While top-tier influencers continue to draw lucrative brand deals, the spotlight is increasingly on micro- and nano-influencers who deliver authentic, hyperlocal engagement. Niche content creators are becoming brand favorites for their perceived trustworthiness and community connection.

Instagram is also emerging as an unconventional news platform. Community-driven accounts like India in Last 24hr are curating daily headlines, cultural snapshots, and human-interest stories in short-form, visual content formats that appeal to younger audiences. The rise of regional content is equally significant—Instagram now supports over 10 Indian languages, reflecting the linguistic diversity of India’s rapidly expanding internet population. As per IAMAI, more than 70% of new internet users in India come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns.

However, monetisation remains a challenge for many creators. While some earn through brand collaborations, affiliate sales, and merchandise, most smaller creators rely on platform incentives and sporadic partnerships. Instagram has yet to launch key monetisation features in India, such as in-stream ads or paid subscriptions, which are already available in other markets.

Meanwhile, regulatory scrutiny is mounting. As the Indian government prepares the Digital India Act to govern big tech, platforms like Instagram, owned by Meta, face increasing pressure around data privacy, content regulation, and algorithmic transparency.

