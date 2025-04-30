Instagram Blocks Pak Celebs' Accounts, Including Aamir & Mahira

Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, have become inaccessible to users in India. The move comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Advertisment

Accounts of several popular Pakistani actors and content creators display a "Account not available" message when accessed by users in India.

“Account not available in India. This content has been restricted in response to a legal request,” reads the message displayed by Instagram on the affected accounts.

Other Pakistani celebrities whose Instagram accounts are now inaccessible in India include Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly.

This social media crackdown comes shortly after the Indian government banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including major outlets like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, and Geo News.

The channels were taken down for allegedly broadcasting provocative, communally sensitive content, and spreading false narratives and misinformation against India, its Army, and security agencies, particularly in the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam.

Also Read: India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Provocative Content