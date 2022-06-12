Intensive Search Ops For Two Missing Army Personnel In Arunachal

Search operations are continuing intensively for two Indian Army personnel who went missing Arunachal Pradesh 14 days ago.

The missing army men, identified as Harendra Negi and Prakash Singh Rana, were deployed in the forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh and went missing on May 28, 2022.

According to the Indian Army, it is suspected that the duo might have accidently fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their Post.

Despite immediate and extensive search and rescue operations, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, no success in the recovery of the personnel has been achieved.

Meanwhile, a court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army.

Belonging to Uttrakhand, family members of the two soldiers have been informed of the unfortunate incident and are being regularly updated.