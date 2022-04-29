Inter-State Car Thief Arrested In Guwahati

A member of an inter-state car thief gang was arrested by Guwahati police from Basistha-Beltola main road on Thursday night.

According to sources, the thief successfully broke in a parked Bolero vehicle using sophisticated hijacking equipment, but was spotted by the vehicle owner in the nick of time.

The owner then ran towards the vehicle and was able to nab the thief before he could speed away.

The car thief, identified as Hiten Narzary, is a resident of Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

The vehicle owner later handed over the thief to Basistha police for further legal proceedings.

The police informed that the accused thief is a member of an inter-state car thief gang and efforts are on to extract more information out of him.

Earlier this month, a team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station busted a six-member gang of car lifters and recovered a stolen Bolero pickup van from their possession.

Police said that vehicle was stolen in the early hours of March 7, 2022 from Jorabat. After a painstaking investigation, the stolen vehicle was recovered from Nongstoin at West Khasi Hills with the help of Meghalaya police.

