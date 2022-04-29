Passenger Trains Halted To Make Way For Coal Freights Amid Crisis

India on Friday canceled some passenger trains to allow faster movement of cargo trains carrying coal amid depleting coal reserves at power plants prompting fears of a looming power crisis.

The demand for coal is being driven by an increased requirement of electricity as the summer sets-in in India. Coal is used in generating around 70 per cent of India’s electricity needs.

Several parts of the country are witnessing blackouts with electricity supply affected, while industries are cutting on output due to shortage of coal. It is likely to have a negative impact on the country’s economic revival from the slump due to the pandemic.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has also impacted the situation with the Indian government unable to import fossil fuels with rise in prices globally.