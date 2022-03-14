International Flights With 100% Capacity From March 27

International passenger flights will resume with 100 per cent capacity by March 27, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The announcement was made during Question Hour as the Upper House assembled for its second part of the Budget Session.

"All regular international flights will operate in 100 per cent capacity by March 27 as the coronavirus situation in India has improved now," Scindia said.

All international scheduled flights were banned for a week starting March 23, 2020. The ban stretched for nearly two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, during this period, special international flights were operating between India and about 35 other countries under the air bubble.

It may be mentioned that the resumption of international flights will greatly boost international tourism and will help soften airfares' which have been soaring due to an increase in crude oil prices.

The government had earlier planned to resume international flights on March 15, but, the Russia-Ukraine conflict delayed the process, Scindia informed.

Ministry of Civil Aviation recently also announced "after having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from March 27".

The move is a sigh of relief for airline companies as they will be able to use aircraft on longer sectors, resulting in better utilisation of assets.

Their revenue earned per seat can also be improved as fares are higher on international sectors than on domestic routes.

