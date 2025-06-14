Iran Appoints New Chiefs After Top Generals Assassinated in Israeli Strike

Iran has announced a major shake-up in its military leadership following a deadly Israeli airstrike that killed several of the country’s most senior military officials. The sudden changes come as tensions between the two countries continue to spiral.

Advertisment

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed new commanders to key posts just days after what many are calling one of the most damaging blows to Iran’s military leadership in recent history.

Among the new appointments, Amir Hatami, a former Defence Minister, has been brought back to head the country’s regular army. Khamenei praised his experience and called on him to bring a fresh and bold approach to the role.

Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, who was already a senior figure in Iran’s forces, has now been promoted to Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces. This position became vacant after the death of General Mohammad Bagheri, who was among those killed in the Israeli strike.

In another key move, Mohammad Pakpour was named the new chief of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, replacing Hossein Salami, who also died in the airstrike. Salami had been a major player in Iran’s military actions and foreign strategy for years.

The reshuffle also included the appointment of Ali Shadmani to lead the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, following the death of Gholamali Rashid in the same attack.

The Israeli airstrike, known as Operation Rising Lion, was described by international media as one of the most targeted and damaging attacks on Iran’s military leadership to date. Among the casualties were the heads of Iran’s elite forces, the air force, and a former national security advisor.

Ali Shamkhani, a close advisor to Khamenei and a key diplomat in Iran’s talks with Saudi Arabia, also died in the attack. Another major loss for Iran was Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who led the country’s missile program and had been involved in Iran’s past attacks on Israel and US forces.

In response, Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Tel Aviv. Israel replied with more counterstrikes, escalating fears of a broader conflict in the region.



Also Read: Iran Responds With Strikes After Israel Targets Nuclear Sites