Israel Launches Major Strikes on Iran's Nuclear, Military Sites

In a dramatic escalation that threatens to plunge the Middle East into deeper turmoil, Israel launched a barrage of airstrikes on Iran early Friday, targeting nuclear and military infrastructure in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "decisive" and "historic" operation to neutralise a growing existential threat.

The strikes, part of what Israel has dubbed Operation Rising Lion, reportedly hit key Iranian facilities including the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, ballistic missile factories, and command centres of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iranian state television confirmed the death of IRGC chief Hossein Salami and reported that the Guards' headquarters in Tehran was among the locations hit. Multiple explosions were also reported in residential areas of Tehran, with several civilian casualties, including children.

"Israel has unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran," declared Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowing that the Jewish state would face "a bitter fate."

According to an Israeli military official, the operation aimed at destroying "dozens" of nuclear and military targets, including sites believed to house enough enriched uranium for Iran to assemble up to 15 nuclear bombs within days. Israel's Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said tens of thousands of troops were mobilized, and the country's air defenses were on maximum alert in anticipation of Iranian retaliation.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport has been closed indefinitely, and Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency.

Global Fallout and U.S. Position

The United States, a key ally of Israel, has sought to distance itself from the operation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. was "not involved in the strikes" and emphasized that Washington's primary concern was the safety of American personnel in the region. The White House announced that President Donald Trump would convene the National Security Council to assess the rapidly evolving situation.

Despite official denials, Israeli public broadcaster Kan quoted a senior Israeli official who claimed that Israel had coordinated the operation with Washington in advance. However, Iran's military accused the U.S. of complicity and warned of severe consequences.

In response, the U.S. State Department issued a security advisory for its citizens in Israel, urging all government employees and their families to shelter in place.

Covert Ops and Strategic Damage

Citing senior Israeli sources, Axios reported that Mossad had also orchestrated covert sabotage missions across Iran, targeting missile and air defense infrastructure to pave the way for the aerial assault. Iranian media reported that two prominent nuclear scientists, Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, were killed in strikes on facilities in Tehran.

Iran's armed forces vowed swift retaliation, while Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned citizens to brace for missile and drone attacks in the immediate future.

"We are amidst a historic campaign unlike any other," said Zamir. "This is a critical operation to prevent an existential threat by an enemy bent on our destruction."

Markets Rattled, Diplomacy Stalled

The conflict has sent shockwaves through global markets. Oil prices surged while stock indices in Asia plunged, and investors rushed toward safe-haven assets like gold and the Swiss franc.

Hopes for a diplomatic solution appear dim. A planned sixth round of nuclear talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in Oman now hangs in the balance. The discussions were already deadlocked before the latest hostilities.

Despite ongoing assessments that Iran is not actively building a nuclear bomb, Israeli intelligence insists otherwise. A U.S. intelligence source was quoted as saying to an international media outlet that contingency plans are underway, including the possible evacuation of American nationals from the region.

As the world watches with growing unease, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's determination: "This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to eliminate the threat to our nation's survival."