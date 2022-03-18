Iskcon Temple at Dhaka Vandalized

A mob of 200 allegedly vandalized and looted an Iskcon Radhakanta temple on Thursday in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

According to reports, many members of the temple at 222, Lal Mohan Saha Street, in Wari , Dhaka were injured in the attack.

Reports stated that the mob was reportedly led by Haji Shafiullah.

Iskcon Kolkata Vice President, Radharaman Das slammed the attack saying that Hindus have to stop looking towards namesake institutions like UN which is mute to the cries of Hindus.

Das took to Twitter to condemn the attack. He said, “It's a very unfortunate incident that took place on the eve of Dol Yatra & Holi celebrations. Just a few days ago, the United Nations had passed a resolution declaring March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia."

He added, "We are surprised that the same United Nations is mute on the suffering of thousands of helpless Bangladeshi & Pakistani minorities. So many of the Hindu minorities have lost their lives, properties, have been raped, but alas, all the United Nations can do is to ponder upon Islamophobia."

Last year, at least three people were killed after violence erupted after news spread on social media that the Quran was allegedly desecrated at a Durga Puja pandal near Nanuar Dighi lake in Comilla town, Bangladesh.

Previously, similar incidents were also reported from Tipu Sultan Road in Dhaka and Kotwali in Chittagong.

