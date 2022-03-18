Acclaimed Ukrainian Actress Killed In Russian Shelling

Famous Ukranian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in Russian shelling that hit a residential building in Kyiv.

Her troupe, the Young Theater confirmed her death in a statement that read, “During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oksana was 67. She was awarded one of Ukraine's highest artistic honors, the title of which roughly translates as 'Honored Artist of Ukraine'.

Russia began its invasion in Ukraine on February 24, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, almost 600 civilians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

Also Read: 'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Gets 'Y' Category Security