Israel Approves Ceasefire And Hostage Release Deal With Hamas

The Israeli government has given its approval to a ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Hamas, as reported by Times of Israel. The decision was made early Saturday, with the cabinet voting 24-8 in favour of the deal, which is set to take effect on Sunday.

Advertisment

The agreement will mark the beginning of the initial phase of a ceasefire in Gaza and will facilitate the release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. According to the Times of Israel, now that the deal has been approved, opponents can petition the High Court of Justice regarding the release of Palestinian security prisoners. However, legal intervention is considered unlikely.

The Israeli security cabinet had initially approved the agreement on Friday and recommended its adoption by the government. Following this, Israel’s hostages and missing persons coordination unit notified the families of 33 Israeli hostages expected to be freed in the first phase of the ceasefire deal. While Israel has not received confirmation on how many of them are alive, officials anticipate that the majority are. A comprehensive status report on those included in the list is expected seven days into the ceasefire. The sequence of their release remains undisclosed, though identities will be provided 24 hours before each release.

Beyond the 33 hostages to be freed in the initial phase, Israeli authorities estimate that 65 more hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 36 individuals confirmed dead. As the first phase unfolds, negotiations will continue concerning the release of the remaining hostages, the conclusion of the war, and Gaza’s reconstruction.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced pressure from his far-right coalition allies, who have urged him not to halt the conflict. Meanwhile, families of the 65 remaining hostages have expressed concerns that subsequent phases of the agreement may not materialize, leaving their loved ones in captivity.

The ceasefire agreement was finalized in Doha on Friday, following extensive negotiations between Israeli and Hamas representatives. The United States and Qatar, which mediated the discussions, announced on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached to conclude the 15-month-long war in Gaza. The conflict began after Hamas launched an attack on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 civilians and the abduction of more than 250 individuals. Approximately 100 hostages are believed to still be in Hamas’ custody.

Israel’s response involved a large-scale military operation targeting Hamas strongholds within Gaza. However, the offensive has faced international criticism from humanitarian organizations due to the high number of civilian casualties. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 45,000 people have been killed, with women and children comprising nearly half of the fatalities.

Also Read: A Grim Toll of Wars: A World in Crisis