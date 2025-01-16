India Welcomes Ceasefire, Hostage-Release Deal Between Israel & Hamas

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said today (January 16, 2025) that it ‘hopes’ the agreement would lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

Advertisment

In a communique, the MEA said, “We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We have consistently called for the release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

The ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas was announced by Qatar and the United States on Wednesday (15th January) adding that they hoped it would pave the path for a permanent end to the war in Gaza.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani told a press conference Wednesday that the “two belligerents in the Gaza Strip have reached a deal”. He added that the ceasefire between them would take effect on Sunday.

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden said that he was “deeply satisfied this day has come” while terming the negotiations some of the “toughest” of his career.

Hamas said the ceasefire was the “result of the legendary steadfastness of our great Palestinian people and our valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip”.