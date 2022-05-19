Itanagar MLA's Son Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso’s son was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to reports, the decapitated body of Techi Takar (34) was recovered from a railway track in Tigdo area of the district.

Takar reportedly committed suicide by jumping infront of a moving train.

“Prima facie it looks like a case of suicide,” police said.

Meanwhile, Arunachal police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The driver of the train in front of which Takar jumped to commit suicide, had witnessed the entire incident, police said.

